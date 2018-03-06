Chrome for Windows Now Built with Clang, March Android Security Bulletin, XCP-ng Release and More
News briefs for March 6, 2018.
Chrome for Windows is now built with Clang, the open-source compiler, as Ars Technica reports. For more info, also see the LLVM Project Blog, which mentions "We now use Clang to build Chrome for all platforms it runs on: macOS, iOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android, and Windows. Windows is the platform with the second most Chrome users after Android according to statcounter, which made this switch particularly exciting."
Washington state is the first to pass net neutrality protection into law. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill yesterday, stating "Today we make history: Washington will be the first state in the nation to preserve the open internet."
Google released yesterday the Android Security Bulletin for March 2018, which addresses vulnerabilities for Android devices: "The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process."
Microsoft announced yesterday that it has made it possible to install Kali Linux, the penetration testing and ethical hacking distribution, on Windows via the Windows Store.
According to The Register, the open-source XenServer Project far exceeded its crowdsource goal, and the first XCP-ng release, based on XenServer 7.4, will be March 31st.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
