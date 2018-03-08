Chrome 65, LLVM 6.0.0, Tumbleweed, Kubernetes and More
News briefs for March 8, 2018.
The Chrome 65 release has moved to the stable channel. This release includes 45 security fixes and stronger ad blocking. See the log for more details.
LLVM 6.0.0 is now available. This long-awaited release includes "retpoline Spectre variant 2 mitigation, significantly improved CodeView debug info for Windows, GlobalISel by default for AArch64 at -O0, improved scheduling on several x86 micro-architectures, Clang defaults to -std=gnu++14 instead of -std=gnu++98...many bug fixes and more." See the release announcement for more info, and download it here.
openSUSE's Tumbleweed has had 5 new snapshots this month, which include updates for KDE Plasma, ImageMagick, the Linux kernel and more. See the list of updates here.
ZDNet reports this morning that Microsoft Azure's CTO believes AI and machine learning are driven by open source and the cloud, as he announced at The Linux Foundation's Open Source Leadership Summit: "AI technologies and techniques are experiencing a renaissance. Open-source technologies and communities have fostered the growth of self-taught machine learning developers with libraries and frameworks. The computing power of the cloud has made the processing of large data sets cost effective and commonplace. As more research continues to be done and shared throughout the communities we will continue to see more intelligent apps driving even greater adoption of open-source technologies across all processing platforms."
Kubernetes is the first project to graduate from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. According to the ZDNet report, in order to graduate, "a project must must show it has been adopted by multiple organizations, have a documented, structured governance process, and show a strong commitment to community success and inclusivity."
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
Trending Topics
|What's the Geek Take on the GDPR?
|Mar 09, 2018
|Purism Announces Hardware Encryption, Debian for WSL, Slack Ending Support for IRC and More
|Mar 09, 2018
|Best Editor
|Mar 08, 2018
|Looking for New Writers and Meet Us at SCaLE 16x
|Mar 08, 2018
|Chrome 65, LLVM 6.0.0, Tumbleweed, Kubernetes and More
|Mar 08, 2018
|Building a March Madness Bracket in PHP
|Mar 07, 2018
- Purism Announces Hardware Encryption, Debian for WSL, Slack Ending Support for IRC and More
- What's the Geek Take on the GDPR?
- Best Editor
- Chrome 65, LLVM 6.0.0, Tumbleweed, Kubernetes and More
- Looking for New Writers and Meet Us at SCaLE 16x
- Understanding Firewalld in Multi-Zone Configurations
- The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
- Gordon H. Williams' Making Things Smart (Maker Media, Inc.)
- From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux
- Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service