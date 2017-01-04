Applied Expert Systems, Inc.'s CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux
One of the most important characteristics of the contemporary data center, notes Applied Expert Systems, Inc. (AES), is that an ever-increasing amount of the traffic is between servers. Realizing the resulting need to facilitate improved server-to-server communications, AES developed CleverView for TCP/IP on Linux v2.5 with KVM Monitoring.
CleverView gives IT staff access to current and historical server performance and availability details from not only their browser desktops but also their cell phones via the CLEVER Mobile for Linux app. The highlight of this version 2.5 is the new ability to monitor KVM guest support providing clear and concise information on availability and performance. KVMView shows CPU count, memory used, max memory and CPU used with the ability to drill down into the TCP/IP statistics for the selected KVM Guest. The new enterprise-wide metrics provide a crisp, clear and concise view allowing trend, pattern and anomaly identification. Reports provide for more effective decision-making to meet today's dynamic anywhere-anytime service demand.
James Gray is Products Editor for Linux Journal.
