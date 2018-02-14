Apache CloudStack, KDE Plasma Update, Kubernetes Engine
News briefs for February 14, 2018.
Apache CloudStack 4.11 was released this week after 8 months of development. According to Rohit Yadav, Apache CloudStack v4.11 Release Manager, "v4.11 brings several important structural changes such as better support for systemd and Java 8, migration to embedded Jetty, and a new and optimized Debian 9 based systemvm template." See the release notes for more info.
If you haven't already updated to KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, you should do so as soon as possible. Softpedia News reports on a USB exploit that is fixed in the new version.
Google recently announced "GPUs in Kubernetes Engine now available in beta". According to the Google blog post, "using GPUs in Kubernetes Engine can turbocharge compute-intensive applications like machine learning (ML), image processing and financial modeling."
The Linux Foundation announced a brand-new event yesterday: the Open FinTech Forum, subtitled "AI, Blockchain, Kubernetes & Quantum on Wall Street". The event is slated for October 10–11, 2018, in New York, New York.
The Zevenet Team announced Z aevenet Community v5 yesterday. Zevenet CE 5.0 is based on Debian Stretch and includes many new features. More info is available here, and you can download the new ISO from here.
Jill Franklin, Executive Editor, Linux Journal
