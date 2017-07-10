Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
I don't very often play games. I know that seems odd, because I do often write about gaming. Honestly though, I very rarely actually take the time to play video games. Recently, however, there has been an exception to that rule.
One of my favorite online comics is The Oatmeal. The creator collaborated with another guy and came up with an incredibly fun card game called Exploding Kittens. I love the game. My teenage daughters love the game. Heck, I've even purchased another box so my college-aged daughter could play it with her roommates. Not only is the card game fun, but they also made a video game version that was on iOS-only for a long time.
Well, no more. Now you can get Exploding Kittens for $1.99 at the Google Play store. It supports playing with random weirdos on the internet (I could be one of those weirdos) and playing with a group of friends. I won't describe the game itself other than to say it's silly, hilarious and fun. Plus, there are lots of awesome graphics drawn by The Oatmeal.
This game is so much fun for such a reasonable price, it's worth checking out, even though it's not open source. Because truly, it's an incredibly fun game that you can play in five minutes while you're doing whatever you might be doing that would facilitate five minutes of quiet time on your cell phone.
Just search for Exploding Kittens at the Google Play store to start playing.
Shawn Powers is a Linux Journal Associate Editor. You might find him on IRC, Twitter, or training IT pros at CBT Nuggets.
Trending Topics
Enterprise Linux
|Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
|Jul 10, 2017
|Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
|Jul 07, 2017
|Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
|Jul 06, 2017
|Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
|Jul 05, 2017
|eCosCentric Limited's eCosPro
|Jul 03, 2017
|Linux Journal July 2017
|Jul 01, 2017
- Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us
- Mistral Solutions' 820 Nano SOM
- Android Candy: Exploding Kittens!
- Ubuntu Kylin, a Linux Distribution with a Microsoft Windows Experience
- Analyzing Videos for Fun and Profit
- My Love Affair with Synology
- eCosCentric Limited's eCosPro
- Returning Values from Bash Functions
- FreeDOS Is 23 Years Old, and Counting
- Testing Models