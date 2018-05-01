It's Tuesday and that means it's time for Cooking With Linux (without a net), sponsored and supported by Linux Journal to whom I am very thankful. Today, I'm installing the Windows Subsystem for Linux on a brand new Windows 10 tablet PC. And yes, I'll do it all live, without a net, and with a high probability of falling flat on my face. Join me today, at 12 noon, Eastern Time. Be part of the conversation.