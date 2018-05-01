Cooking with Linux without a Net: Let's Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Windows 10

by Marcel Gagné
on May 1, 2018

It's Tuesday and that means it's time for Cooking With Linux (without a net), sponsored and supported by Linux Journal to whom I am very thankful. Today, I'm installing the Windows Subsystem for Linux on a brand new Windows 10 tablet PC. And yes, I'll do it all live, without a net, and with a high probability of falling flat on my face. Join me today, at 12 noon, Eastern Time. Be part of the conversation.

Load Disqus comments

You May Like

How to Make Windows Better? Make It Chocolatey!
Shawn Powers
Non-Linux FOSS: File Spelunking with WinDirStat
Shawn Powers
MultiTaction's MT Canvus-Connect
James Gray
Ubuntu on Windows?
James Darvell
Non-Linux FOSS: Install Windows? Yeah, Open Source Can Do That.
Shawn Powers
Non-Linux FOSS: Don't Type All Those Words!
Shawn Powers