It's Tuesday, and it's time for Cooking with Linux (without a Net) where I do some live Linuxy and open-source stuff, live, on camera, and without the benefit of post-video editing—therefore providing a high probability of falling flat on my face. And now, the classic question: What shall I cover? Today, I'm going to look at backing up your data using the command line and a graphical front end. I'm also going to look at the free-iest and open-iest distribution ever. And, I'm also going to check out a horse-based operating system that is open source but supposedly not Linux. Hmm...