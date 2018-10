Your browser does not support the audio element. Reality 2.0 - Episode 3: Microsoft and Patents

Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Erich Andersen, Corporate Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at Microsoft and Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network about Microsoft's recently announced membership with the Open Invention Network patent community.

Useful links:

https://www.openinventionnetwork.com/pressrelease_details/?id=89

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/microsoft-joins-open-invention-network-to-help-protect-linux-and-open-source/