News briefs for June 6, 2019.

Zorin OS 15 has been released. From the announcement for this new major version: "Every aspect of the user experience has been re-considered and refined in this new release, from how apps are installed, to how you get work done, to how it interacts with the devices around you. The result is a desktop experience that combines the most powerful desktop technology with the most user-friendly design." Go here to download.

Canonical yesterday released important security updates for all supported versions of Ubuntu Linux. Update immediately if you haven't done so already. According to Softpedia News, "If you're using Ubuntu, you must update the kernel as soon as possible to patch these security issues. The new Linux kernel versions are linux-image 5.0.0-16.17 for Ubuntu 19.04, linux-image 4.18.0-21.22 for Ubuntu 18.10, linux-image 4.15.0-51.55 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, linux-image 4.4.0-150.176 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, linux-image 4.18.0-21.22~18.04.1 for Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and linux-image 4.15.0-51.55~16.04.1 for Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS."

A new RCE (remote command execution) vulnerability is affecting almost half of the internet's email servers. ZDNet reports that the Qualys security firm "found a very dangerous vulnerability in Exim installations running versions 4.87 to 4.91. The vulnerability is described as a remote command execution—different, but just as dangerous as a remote code execution flaw—that lets a local or remote attacker run commands on the Exim server as root."

The Khadas VIM3, an Amlogic S922X-powered Raspberry Pi-competitor, is launching on June 24. According to Notebook Check, the Khadas VIM3 will run Android 9.0 Pie, LibreELEC or Ubuntu. The company will initially launch two boards, the Basic and Pro, for $69.99 and $99.99, respectively. In addition, "Khadas has also integrated a neural processing unit (NPU), which it claims can process up to 2.5 tera operations per second (TOPS). The company has revealed the back of the board too, which houses the microSD card slot, MIPI CSI camera connector, along with the MIPI DSI and TP connectors for linking the VIM3 with an external monitor."

To celebrate its new release, Krita is offering "a 50% off sale of Digital Atelier, Ramon Miranda's painterly brushes and tutorials pack for the rest of this month!" Digital Atelier includes more than 50 new brush presets, more than 30 new brush tips, new patterns and surfaces, and almost two hours of video tutorial. You can get Digital Atelier in the Krita shop.