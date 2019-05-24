ZFS On Linux 0.8 Released, BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 Now Available, Canonical Releases Updated intel-microcode Firmware, Peppermint 10 Is Out, and Guardian Digital Celebrates 20 Years of Email Security with the Power of Open Source

by Jill Franklin
on May 24, 2019

News briefs for May 24, 2019.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 has been released. This new version supports up through the 5.1 stable series. Phoronix reports that "ZFS On Linux 0.8 adds native encryption support as well as raw encrypted ZFS send/receive support. Other prominent feature additions for this ZFS Linux file-system code include support for device removal, pool checkpoints, TRIM/discard for solid-state drives is finally here, pool initialize support, Python 3 compatibility with its tools, the ability to tap the Linux kernel's direct I/O interfaces, various performance improvements, and much more." See GitHub for more details.

BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available. This version of the Arch-based distro for penetration testing and security researchers includes more than 150 new tools, updated vim plugins, Linux kernel 5.1.4, updated all system packages and much more. You can download ISOs or OVA images here.

Canonical has released updated intel-microcode firmware in response to new MDS security vulnerabilities discovered on systems running Intel Cherry Trail and Intel Bay Trail processors. According to Softpedia News, "If you are using Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), or Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr) on a computer powered by an Intel CPU, you must update the intel-microcode packages to version 3.20190514.0 as soon as possible, as well as to install the latest available Linux kernel package for your Ubuntu version."

Peppermint 10 was released recently. The main changes include kernel 4.18.0-18 (which will eventually roll onto the 5.xx kernel automatically), updated xorg stack, proprietary NVIDIA drivers are now installed automatically, and more. See the full release notes for more information. You can download Peppermint from here.

Guardian Digital, the open-source email security provider, is celebrating "20 years of revolutionizing email security using the power of Open Source". In honor of this anniversary, it is "offering 20% off EnGarde Email Security Gateway to businesses that sign up for a free trial during June 2019." Go here for more information on the Guardian Digital EnGarde Email Security Gateway.

