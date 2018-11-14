News briefs for November 14, 2018.

The Zentyal development team announces a new major version of its Zentyal Open Source Linux Server with native Microsoft Active Directory interoperability. Version 6.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.15 kernel, Samba 4.7, and it includes a new RADIUS module and virtualization manager module. See the full Changelog for more details.

KDevelop 5.3 was released this morning. It's been almost a year since version 5.2, and much has changed. KDevelop 5.3 has a new analyzer plugin that's shipped out of the box, and there's a new Clazy clang analyzer plugin "specialized on Qt-using code" that also can be run from within KDevelop by default. In addition, it has improved C++, PHP and Python support. You can download it here.

Scalyr announces new troubleshooting features, introducing support for Slack, GitHub, Kubernetes and more. According to the press release, the company is moving beyond traditional log monitoring and now offers Kubernetes cluster-level logging, chart annotations, stack trace linking and AWS CloudWatch support. The new features will be available in Q4. See the Scalyr website for more information.

Mozilla has launched version 2.0 of its *Privacy Not Included Buyer's Guide just in time for holiday shopping. The guide's goal is to help you "shop smart—and safe—for products that connect to the internet". The guide also includes a "Creep-O-Meter" that allows users' to rate their feelings on a given product.

Debian is phasing out vendor-specific patches. Phoronix reports that "effective immediately these vendor-specific patches to source packages will be treated as a bug and will be unpermitted following the Debian 10 'Buster' release". See the mailing-list announcement for more information.