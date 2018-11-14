Zentyal Open Source Linux Server Version 6.0 Now Available, KDevelop 5.3 Released, Scalyr Announces New Features, Mozilla Launches Version 2.0 of Its *Privacy Not Included Buyer's Guide and Debian No Longer Allowing Vendor-Specific Patches

by Jill Franklin
on November 14, 2018

News briefs for November 14, 2018.

The Zentyal development team announces a new major version of its Zentyal Open Source Linux Server with native Microsoft Active Directory interoperability. Version 6.0 is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.15 kernel, Samba 4.7, and it includes a new RADIUS module and virtualization manager module. See the full Changelog for more details.

KDevelop 5.3 was released this morning. It's been almost a year since version 5.2, and much has changed. KDevelop 5.3 has a new analyzer plugin that's shipped out of the box, and there's a new Clazy clang analyzer plugin "specialized on Qt-using code" that also can be run from within KDevelop by default. In addition, it has improved C++, PHP and Python support. You can download it here.

Scalyr announces new troubleshooting features, introducing support for Slack, GitHub, Kubernetes and more. According to the press release, the company is moving beyond traditional log monitoring and now offers Kubernetes cluster-level logging, chart annotations, stack trace linking and AWS CloudWatch support. The new features will be available in Q4. See the Scalyr website for more information.

Mozilla has launched version 2.0 of its *Privacy Not Included Buyer's Guide just in time for holiday shopping. The guide's goal is to help you "shop smart—and safe—for products that connect to the internet". The guide also includes a "Creep-O-Meter" that allows users' to rate their feelings on a given product.

Debian is phasing out vendor-specific patches. Phoronix reports that "effective immediately these vendor-specific patches to source packages will be treated as a bug and will be unpermitted following the Debian 10 'Buster' release". See the mailing-list announcement for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

