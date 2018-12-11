News briefs for December 11, 2018.

Adobe customer care says there hasn't been enough demand for Linux, Phoronix reports. But, if you're interested in Linux support on Adobe Premiere CC, you can "upvote that feature request" via the Adobe User Survey

Nextcloud 15 is out. This major release is "big step forward for communication and collaboration with others in a secure way". It introduces several new features, including Nextcloud Social, new security abilities and deep Collabora Online integration. Download Nextcloud 15 from here.

The Linux Foundation's Deep Learning Foundation has created the Interactive Deep Learning Landscape, which is "intended as a map to explore open source AI, ML, DL projects". According to the LF Deep Learning blog post, the tool "allows viewers to filter, obtain detailed information on a specific project or technology, and easily share via stateful URLs. It is intended to help developers, end users and others navigate the complex AI, DL and ML landscape." All data is also available in a GitHub repo.

Canonical announced full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.13 on Ubuntu, including support for kubeadm and updates to MicroK8s. The Ubuntu blog notes that "Canonical's certified, Charmed Distribution of Kubernetes (CDK) is built from pure upstream binaries, and offers simplified deployment, scaling, management, and upgrades of Kubernetes, regardless of the underlying hardware or machine virtualisation. Supported deployment targets include AWS, GCE, Azure, VMware, OpenStack, LXD, and bare metal."

Icinga Director 1.6 was released yesterday. This version of Icinga Director—a tool to configure the Icinga open-source monitoring software—now includes multi-instance support, configuration baskets and improved health checks. You can checkout or download the new release here.