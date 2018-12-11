Vote for Linux Support on Adobe, Nextcloud 15 Now Available, LF Deep Learning Foundation Introduces Interactive Deep Learning Landscape, Canonical Announces Full Enterprise Support for Kubernetes 1.13 on Ubuntu and Icinga Director 1.6 Released

by Jill Franklin
on December 11, 2018

News briefs for December 11, 2018.

Adobe customer care says there hasn't been enough demand for Linux, Phoronix reports. But, if you're interested in Linux support on Adobe Premiere CC, you can "upvote that feature request" via the Adobe User Survey

Nextcloud 15 is out. This major release is "big step forward for communication and collaboration with others in a secure way". It introduces several new features, including Nextcloud Social, new security abilities and deep Collabora Online integration. Download Nextcloud 15 from here.

The Linux Foundation's Deep Learning Foundation has created the Interactive Deep Learning Landscape, which is "intended as a map to explore open source AI, ML, DL projects". According to the LF Deep Learning blog post, the tool "allows viewers to filter, obtain detailed information on a specific project or technology, and easily share via stateful URLs. It is intended to help developers, end users and others navigate the complex AI, DL and ML landscape." All data is also available in a GitHub repo.

Canonical announced full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.13 on Ubuntu, including support for kubeadm and updates to MicroK8s. The Ubuntu blog notes that "Canonical's certified, Charmed Distribution of Kubernetes (CDK) is built from pure upstream binaries, and offers simplified deployment, scaling, management, and upgrades of Kubernetes, regardless of the underlying hardware or machine virtualisation. Supported deployment targets include AWS, GCE, Azure, VMware, OpenStack, LXD, and bare metal."

Icinga Director 1.6 was released yesterday. This version of Icinga Director—a tool to configure the Icinga open-source monitoring software—now includes multi-instance support, configuration baskets and improved health checks. You can checkout or download the new release here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

Python
Testing Your Code with Python's pytest, Part II
Reuven M. Lerner
Liam Broza
How Can We Bring FOSS to the Virtual World?
Doc Searls
Kyle Rankin
Weekend Reading: Sysadmin 101
Kyle Rankin
""
Reinventing Software Development and Availability with Open Source: an Interview with One of Microsoft Azure's Lead Architects
Petros Koutoupis
""
On Linus' Return to Kernel Development
Zack Brown
""
Best Linux Marketing Campaigns
Bryan Lunduke

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell