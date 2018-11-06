News briefs for November 6, 2018.

VMware has acquired Heptio, which was founded by Joe Beda and Craig McLuckie, two of the creators of Kubernetes. TechCrunch reports that the terms of the deal aren't being disclosed and that "this is a signal of the big bet that VMware is taking on Kubernetes, and the belief that it will become an increasing cornerstone in how enterprises run their businesses." The post also notes that this acquisition is "also another endorsement of the ongoing rise of open source and its role in cloud architectures".

The energy needed to mine one dollar's worth of bitcoin is reported to be more than double the energy required to mine the same amount of gold, copper or platinum. The Guardian reports on recent research from the Oak Ridge Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio, that "one dollar's worth of bitcoin takes about 17 megajoules of energy to mine...compared with four, five and seven megajoules for copper, gold and platinum".

Happy 15th birthday to Fedora! Fifteen years ago today, November 6, 2003, Fedora Core 1 was released. See Fedora Magazine's post for a look back at the Fedora Project's beginnings.

Microsoft announced the availability of two new Linux distros for Windows Subsystem for Linux, which will coincide with the Windows 10 1809 release. ZDNet reports that the Debian-based Linux distribution WLinux is available from the Microsoft Store for $9.99 currently (normally it's $19.99). Also, OpenSUSE 15 and SLES 15 are now available from the Microsoft Store as well.

ReactOS 0.4.10 was released today. The main new feature is "ReactOS' ability to now boot from a BTRFS formatted drive". See the official ChangeLog for more details.