News briefs for March 27, 2019.

Vivaldi 2.4 has been released. According to the ghacks.net post, this new version includes "new toolbar customization options, bookmark management improvements, and support for multiple user profiles among other features." You can download Vivaldi from here.

The Chrome OS stable channel was updated to version 73.0.3683.88 this week. According to the Google Blog, this version includes several bug and security fixes, and several new features, such as better Chrome OS out-of-memory management, reports additional telemetry data for Chrome OS devices, developers can share files/folders with Linux apps and much more.

EU Parliament yesterday approved the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market (the vote was 348–274). Creative Commons reports that "It retains Article 13, the harmful provision that will require nearly all for-profit web platforms to get a license for every user upload or otherwise install content filters and censor content, lest they be held liable for infringement. Article 11 also passed, which would force news aggregators to pay publishers for linking to their stories."

Red Hat today announced that Red Hat Satellite 6.5 beta is now available to current Satellite customers. From the announcement, "Red Hat Satellite is a scalable platform to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of your Red Hat infrastructure, regardless of where it is running. The Satellite 6.5 beta is focused on adding Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 as a supported version, so that when RHEL 8 is generally available our customers can immediately begin using it." Note that Satellite Beta 6.5 must be installed on RHEL 7. Support for RHEL 8 is coming later. Features the company is asking customers to review during beta testing include RHEL 8 support (application streams, system purpose and provisioning), content management, usability and security. Customers with Red Hat Satellite subscriptions can sign up here for the beta.

Qtum, the open-source public blockchain platform, yesterday published an Arch User Repository (AUR) package for Arch Linux-based systems. From the press release, "Developers now have access to complete and working installation of Qtum using the Arch Linux tools that they are accustomed to. Qtum gives developers the ability to use to open-source software by ensuring that the Qtum core technology runs across Arch or Arch Linux-based distributions. Focused on simplicity, Qtum's AUR package compiles Qtum on an Arch Linux system and generates a menu entry available on all desktops." See this Qtum blog post for more information on the AUR package.