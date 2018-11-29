Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Call for Testing, openSUSE T-Shirt and Poster Design Contest, RISC-V Foundation Joins The Linux Foundation, Location Tracking in Android Violates GDPR and FSF Announces 18 GNU Releases

by Jill Franklin
on November 29, 2018

News briefs for November 29, 2018.

UBports announces a call for testing for Ubuntu Touch OTA-6. They are asking the community for feedback and have prepared a GitHub project for OTA-6 quality assurance. See the UBports blog for more info on how you can help with the testing and also to see what's new in the OTA-6 release, which is scheduled for December 7th.

openSUSE is having a t-shirt and poster design contest for the openSUSE Conference 2019, which is being held in Nuremberg, Germany. The contest begins December 1, 2018, and the deadline for entry is January 15, 2019.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit that works to encourage adoption of the RISC-V architecture for chip design, has joined the Linux Foundation to help RISC-V grow its open-source ecosystem. FossBytes reports that to start, the two foundations are "aiming at preparing helpful guides to help Linux and Zephyr users get started with RISC-V. The initial guides are expected to be unveiled at the RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara on Dec. 3."

Seven European consumer organizations have filed a complaint that Google location tracking in Android "lacks a valid legal basis in the European Union". According to The Register, "At the heart of the complaint is that the user control of location tracking falls far short of what's required by the union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—the consent controls are both deceptive and ineffective."

The Free Software Foundation announces 18 GNU releases for the month (as of November 27th). Subscribe to the GNU mailing list for new GNU release announcements, and download GNU software from the GNU mirrors.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

