News briefs for January 31, 2019.

Ubuntu 18.04 needs to be patched to fix several security bugs. ZDNet reports that Canonical is updating Ubuntu 18.04 to a new kernel, 4.15.0-44.47, which contains 11 security fixes. The most important of these addresses problems with the ext4 filesystem. If you use Ubuntu 18.04, patch your system as soon as possible. See also the Ubuntu security notice for more information and instructions on how to update.

Alpine 3.9 was released this week—the first release of the v3.9 stable series of the "security-oriented, lightweight Linux distribution based on musl libc and busybox". New features include support for armv7, a switch from LibreSSL to OpenSSL and improved GRUB support. Go here to download.

Three new openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released this week that contained new versions of PHP7, poppler, GTK3 and LibreOffice. The first of the snapshots also included all the package upgrades for KDE Applications.

Red Hat this morning announced the latest version of the Red Hat infrastructure migration solution. New capabilities provide "greater customer choice, helping to further reduce infrastructure complexity and facilitating a pathway to open hybrid cloud environments". The two new target platforms are the Red Hat OpenStack Platform and the Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Virtualization.

Electric Cloud yesterday announced a new version of its software build and test acceleration platform, ElectricAccelerator 11.0. The press release notes that "the platform now offers new plug-and-play support for Android Open Source Project, accelerated embedded Linux builds based on the Yocto project, and cloud bursting for AWS and Kubernetes help businesses shrink development cycles and improve software quality."