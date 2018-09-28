News briefs for September 28, 2018.

The Tor Browser for Android (alpha) is now available. This mobile browser has the "highest privacy protections ever available and is on par with Tor Browser for desktop". You can download the alpha release from Google Play, or you can get the apk directly from here. You also will need Orbot, which is a proxy application to connect the Tor Browser for Android with the Tor network. (When the stable version is released early next year, you won't need to do this.)

In other Tor news, Tor is looking for a software developer for its anti-censorship team. If you're interested, see the Tor Project page for details and how to apply.

Feral Interactive announced that Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is coming to Linux and macOS in spring of 2019, shortly after the Windows release, which is scheduled for March 7, 2019. The game is the first of the Total War series to be set in ancient China. You can view the trailer here.

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) final beta has been released. This release includes images not only for Ubuntu Desktop, Server and Cloud, but also for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio and Xubuntu. To upgrade to Ubuntu 18.10 beta from Ubuntu 18.04, go here. See the release notes for more information.

This week brought four new openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots that update packages like vim, Xen, Git and ImageMagick.

Sailfish 3 is coming soon. According to the Official Jolla Blog, it will be rolled out next month, with early access releases by the end of October. It will include many new features such as VPN improvements and MDM (Mobile Device Management) functionalities.