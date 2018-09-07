Tor Browser 8.0 Released, EU Votes Next Week on Copyright Directive, Indico Launches Open-Source Project Finetune, Linux Mint 19.1 Release to Come Late Fall, KDE's Akademy 2018 Videos Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on September 7, 2018

News briefs for September 7, 2018.

Tor Browser version 8.0 was released this week. This is the first stable release based on Firefox 60 ESR, and it includes "a new user onboarding experience; an updated landing page that follows our styleguide; additional language support; and new behaviors for bridge fetching, displaying a circuit, and visiting .onion sites." You can download it from here.

On September 12, the EU votes on the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market. Of particular concern are Article 13 upload filters, "which would scan all content uploaded to online platforms for any copyrighted works and prevent those works from going online if a match is discovered", and Article 11, which would require "anyone using snippets of journalistic content to first get a license or pay a fee to the publisher for its use online". See The Creative Commons for information on the issues. If you're in the EU, make your voice heard.

Indico, "provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation", announced a new open-source project named Finetune this week that enhances "the performance of machine learning for natural language processing". According to the press release, this project "offers users a single, general-purpose language model which can be easily tuned to solve a variety of different tasks involved in text and document-based workflows". See also the Indico blog for more background information.

Linux Mint announces that the 19.1 release, code-named Tessa, is scheduled for November or December 2018. The upcoming version will be supported until 2023.

KDE's Akademy 2018 videos are now all online. You can download them from the repository or view the YouTube Playlist.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

