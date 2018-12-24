Top 12 Tech Tips from 2018
on December 24, 2018
- Writing More Compact Bash Code by Mitch Frazier
- Qubes Desktop Tips by Kyle Rankin
- Easy SSH Automation by Adam McPartlan
- Graph Any Data with Cacti by Shawn Powers
- Clearing Out /boot by Adam McPartlan
- Globbing and Regex: So Similar, So Different
- Shell Scripting and Security by Dave Taylor
- Schedule One-Time Commands with the UNIX at Tool by Kyle Rankin
- Edit PDFs with Xournal by Kyle Rankin
- Simple Server Hardening by Kyle Rankin
- What's New in Bash Parameter Expansion by Mitch Frazier
- What's Your System's Uptime by Ricardo Fraile
Limited Time Offer
Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.