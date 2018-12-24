Top 12 Tech Tips from 2018

by Carlie Fairchild
on December 24, 2018
  1. Writing More Compact Bash Code by Mitch Frazier
  2. Qubes Desktop Tips by Kyle Rankin
  3. Easy SSH Automation by Adam McPartlan
  4. Graph Any Data with Cacti by Shawn Powers
  5. Clearing Out /boot by Adam McPartlan
  6. Globbing and Regex: So Similar, So Different
  7. Shell Scripting and Security by Dave Taylor
  8. Schedule One-Time Commands with the UNIX at Tool by Kyle Rankin
  9. Edit PDFs with Xournal by Kyle Rankin
  10. Simple Server Hardening by Kyle Rankin
  11. What's New in Bash Parameter Expansion by Mitch Frazier
  12. What's Your System's Uptime by Ricardo Fraile  

Carlie Fairchild is Linux Journal’s Publisher and guiding spirit. She’s been actively engaged in the Linux community for two decades and is responsible for setting the magazine’s overall direction. Carlie leads a motley team of geeks and journalists to ensure that Linux Journal stays true to its founding ideologies of personal freedom and open-source technical innovation. You can contact Carlie via e-mail, publisher@linuxjournal.com.

