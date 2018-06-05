News briefs for June 5, 2018.

Feral Interactive announced this morning that Thrones of Britannia is coming to Linux on June 7, 2018. Linux system requirements are as follows: OS = Ubuntu 18.04; processor = Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent; memory = 8GB of RAM; graphics = 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB Nvidia 680 or better; storage = 15GB available space; in addition, it requires Vulkan AMD graphics cards; Mesa 18.0.0 or later (Mesa 18.0.4 is recommended); and Nvidia graphics cards require driver version 390.59 or later. You can pre-order it now from the Feral Store for $39.99, and you can watch the trailer here.

Google is now bringing Linux app support to Samsung's Chromebook Plus, The Verge reports. The story notes that "You'll have to opt-in to the developer-only build of Chrome OS, enable things labeled as beta and experimental, and then use the Terminal to install Linux apps." See also the quick How-To on Reddit to get started.

The Privacy Awareness Academy announced its "sponsorship of a new social media awareness campaign that is designed to educate business owners about the European Union's new GDPR". Dale Penn, Privacy Awareness Academy President, says "Our privacy awareness insights, combined with our web-based interactive employee training content will help businesses fortify their own human firewall."

The new version of partitioning hypervisor Jailhouse, version 0.9, was released yesterday. New features include introducing unit infrastructure to the hypervisor, simplifying build-time additions of complex features and improving the Linux loader command with better control over kernel vs. initramfs distance and more. You can download it from here.

Ubuntu's new server installer soon will support RAID and LAN bonding, Phoronix reports. The next point release is expected end of July.