News briefs for March 14, 2019.

Tetrate, a new enterprise-grade service mesh from the creators of gRPC and Istio, launched yesterday. Varun Talwar, CEO of Tetrate and formerly co-creator of Istio at Google, says "Tetrate's mission is to create a secure and flexible application networking layer to help enterprises transition from their decades-old rigid networking stack. Our tools and technologies will help customers with availability and manageability of their applications as they undergo this transformation." In addition, "Tetrate is launching with $12.5 million in funding from Dell Technologies Capital, as well as from participating investors 8VC, Intel Capital, Rain Capital, and Samsung NEXT." It also plans to use the funding to "extend its open-source leadership and further contribute to the open-source community". See this ITOps Times article for more information.

Google Chrome 73 was released this week for Linux, Mac and Windows. Chrome 73.0.3683.75 includes 60 security fixes and many other improvements. You can see the full list of changes in the log.

Godot 3.1 was released yesterday. This new version of the open-source game engine includes the OpenGL ES 2.0 renderer, optional typing in GDScript, a revamped inspector, revamped 2D editor and much more. You can download it from here and view the release trailer here.

Android Q Beta was released yesterday. From the Android Developers Blog: "Building on top of efforts like Google Play Protect and runtime permissions, Android Q brings a number of additional privacy and security features for users, as well as enhancements for foldables, new APIs for connectivity, new media codecs and camera capabilities, NNAPI extensions, Vulkan 1.1 support, faster app startup, and more." Enroll here to get Android Q Beta updates over the air on any Pixel device.

In honor of Pi Day, the folks at RaspberryPi.org are holding a Raspberry Pi 3B+ live stream event on YouTube featuring "hours upon hours of our favourite Pi in all its glorious wonderment". And there's more: at some point today, they’re "going to add a unique hashtag to this live stream, and anyone who uses said hashtag on Instagram and/or Twitter* before midnight tonight (GMT) will be entered into a draw to win a Raspberry Pi Model 3B+ and an official case signed by Eben Upton himself."