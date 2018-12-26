Temperature Monitoring Support for AMD Zen 2, PowerPC On-Chip Controller in 4.21 Kernel, Changes Coming in the MIPS Arena, 4MLinux Beta Release

by Petros Koutoupis
on December 26, 2018

Temperature monitoring support for the AMD Zen 2 microprocessor is hitting the 4.21 Linux kernel.

The 4.21 kernel is also introducing the PowerPC On-Chip Controller (OCC), which reports sensor data ranging from temperatures to power. The same OCC hardware is available on IBM POWER platforms and more specifically, their POWER8 and POWER9 generation processors.

It doesn't stop there with the 4.21 kernel. A lot of changes are coming in the MIPS microprocessor arena. The changes are both large and small from removing floating point support and shrinking the kernel for the architecture (in preparation for nanoMIPS), alongside many other optimizations and changes. You can read the full list here.

4MLinux just released its beta release of version 28.0 for testing. It is expected that the stable release will be made available in March 2019.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Five Trends Influencing Linux's Growth at the Endpoint
Jeff Kalberg
top tech tips
Top 12 Tech Tips from 2018
Carlie Fairchild
Nextcloud
Weekend Reading: Cloud
Carlie Fairchild
harness logo
CI/CD and the New Generation of Software Delivery: an Interview with Harness
Petros Koutoupis
""
Removing Duplicate PATH Entries: Reboot
Mitch Frazier
""
Lessons in Vendor Lock-in: Messaging
Kyle Rankin

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell