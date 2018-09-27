System76 Launching a New Open-Source Computer, Krita 4.1.3 Released, the Hyperledger Project Gains 14 New Members, Distro Maintainers Need to Merge Kernel Security Fixes Faster and Java 11 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on September 27, 2018

News briefs for September 27, 2018.

System76 is launching a new open-source computer, which will be available for pre-order next month. Before announcing the finalized hardware, the company will be releasing a four-part animation each week with "design updates hidden within a game portion of the story". That story will contain "different worlds, each representing an antithesis to open source ideals. These themes are utilized to draw attention to the importance of open source in the evolution of technology". If you're interested, you can sign up here to follow the saga and receive updates leading up to the pre-order.

Krita 4.1.3 was released today. The team reports there are about 100 fixes, so update soon. This version features a new welcome screen, and several improvements, including working with selections and exporting EPUBs, and much more. Also, here's a reminder that Krita's Squash the Bugs fundraiser is still live.

Fourteen new members have joined The Linux Foundation's Hyperledger open-source blockchain project. According to the press release, new members include "BetaBlocks, Blockchain Educators, Cardstack, Constellation Labs, Elemential Labs, FedEx, Honeywell International Inc., KoreConX, Northstar Venture Technologies, Peer Ledger, Syncsort and Wanchain".

Google Project Zero researcher Jann Horn claims that distro maintainers need to merge kernel security fixes quicker. ZDNET quotes Horn regarding Debian and Ubuntu: "Debian stable ships a kernel based on 4.9, but as of 2018-09-26, this kernel was last updated 2018-08-21. Similarly, Ubuntu 16.04 ships a kernel that was last updated 2018-08-27. Android only ships security updates once a month."

Java 11 is now available. There are several changes and updates with this release, so see the release notes for all the changes. You can download it from here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

