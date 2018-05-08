News briefs for May 8, 2018.

SUSE's OpenStack Cloud 8 made its debut last week. This is the "first release to integrate the best of SUSE OpenStack Cloud and HPE OpenStack technology, which was acquired by SUSE last year". Other enhancements include "greater flexibility for customers with full support for OpenStack Ironic", "expanded interoperability with new support for VMware NSX-V", "enhanced scalability to support large deployments" and more.

In other news from SUSE, the company announced recently that its SUSE-Ready Certification for SUSE CaaS is now available for partners' containerized apps: "ISVs building containers that use the open source docker container format can now certify their containerized application on SUSE CaaS Platform, an enterprise-class container management solution that enables IT and DevOps professionals to more easily deploy, manage and scale container-based applications and services."

Mark Shuttleworth announced that Ubuntu 18.10 will be called Cosmic Cuttlefish. He also stressed that he is focusing on security, saying "If I had one big thing that I could feel great about doing, systematically, for everyone who uses Ubuntu, it would be improving their confidence in the security of their systems and their data."

Android Things, "Google's managed OS that enables you to build and maintain Internet of Things devices at scale", released version 1.0 to developers yesterday. See the release notes for all the details.

Red Hat Summit 2018 begins today in San Francisco. You can livestream the keynotes and press conference for free. See here for all the details.