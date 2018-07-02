SUSE Acquired by EQT, Google Becomes Newest Platinum Member of The Linux Foundation, MintBox Mini 2 Launches and More

by Jill Franklin
on July 2, 2018

News briefs for July 2, 2018.

SUSE is being acquired by EQT. SUSE.com notes that with this partnership "SUSE expects to be equipped to further exploit the excellent market opportunity both in the Linux operating system area as well as in emerging product groups in the open source space." SUSE CEO Nils Brauckmann will continue to lead SUSE, and "the SUSE business expects staffing, customer relationships, partnerships, product and service offering, commitment to open source leadership and support for the key open source communities to remain unchanged."

The Linux Foundation recently announced that Google has become a Platinum Member of the foundation. From the press release: "'Google is one of the biggest contributors to and supporters of open source in the world, and we are thrilled that they have decided to increase their involvement in The Linux Foundation,' said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "We are honored that Sarah Novotny, one of the leading figures in the open source community, will join our board—she will be a tremendous asset.'"

MintBox Mini 2 launched yesterday. The MintBox Mini 2 is the 4th generation of the miniature, ready-to-use, fanless mini PCs from Compulab and Linux Mint. The MBM2 is based on the quad-core Intel Celeron J3455 and ships with the latest Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Cinnamon pre-installed. Compulab provides a 5-year warranty on MBM2 and donates 5% to Linux Mint for each MBM2 sold. See the press release for specs and more details.

The OpenShot Video Editor has released version 2.4.2, which features "new effects, tons of bug fixes, and more stability and performance enhancements!" New improvements include seven new effects (crop, hue, color shift, pixelate, bars, wave and shift), auto audio mixing, auto rotate, improved audio playback, improved stability and more.

BusyBox version 1.29.0 has just been released. According to post on the Appuals site, "This new release might end up seeing more serious use as part of boxed network routing solutions. For instance, companies that manufacture a Linux-based router that doesn't have a proper GNU userspace could include BusyBox with it and therefore provide a useful coding environment."

