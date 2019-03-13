News briefs for March 13, 2019.

Streamlio announces Streamlio Cloud, "its new cloud-native service for fast data". Streamlio Cloud is powered by Apache Pulsar and runs within Amazon Web Services. The press release quotes Streamlio Co-Founder Karthik Ramasamy: "Streamlio's new service makes the unique cloud-native architecture, performance, and flexibility of Apache Pulsar accessible to any organization in just a few clicks and without operational burdens, helping organizations move away from the plodding batch-oriented world to the world of data-driven applications that operate at the speed of data." See the Streamlio Cloud page for more information.

Firefox yesterday announced its new Firefox Send feature. According to the Mozilla Blog post, "Send is a free encrypted file transfer service that allows users to safely and simply share files from any browser. Additionally, Send will also be available as an Android app in beta later this week." You also can decide when the link expires, select the number of downloads and optionally add a password for more security.

The GraphQL Foundation announces collaboration with the Joint Development Foundation (which recently joined the Linux Foundation) to drive open source and open standards. From the press release: "GraphQL Foundation encourages contributions, stewardship, and a shared investment from a broad group in vendor-neutral events, documentation, tools, and support for the data query language. The following companies Apollo, AWS, Butterfly Network, Dgraph Labs, Facebook, Gatsby, GraphZen, Hasura, IBM, Intuit, Neo4j, Novvum, PayPal, Pipefy, Salsify, Solo.io and Thicit are joining as members to advance GraphQL as an industry specification for designing more effective APIs....GraphQL is the first Linux Foundation project to benefit from the JDF and Linux Foundation collaboration, which provides open source projects with a swift path to standardization for open specifications. Developers will have an open GraphQL specification and open source software implementations available for designing conformant APIs."

The Fedora Project is now sponsoring Libravatar, the "free and open source service that anyone can use to host and share an avatar (profile picture) to other websites". The Libravatar blog describes the project as "part of a movement working to give control back to people, away from centralized services and the organizations running them. It addresses a simple problem: putting a face on an email address." The Libravatar project had announced it was shutting down about a year ago, but the Fedora Project worked with the community to keep it alive.

The Linux Foundation yesterday announced CommunityBridge, "a new platform created to empower open source developers—and the individuals and organizations who support them—to advance sustainability, security, and diversity in open source technology". The initial launch is offering CommunityBridge Funding ("enabling developers to transparently raise and spend funding"), CommunityBridge Security ("providing transparency into potential vulnerabilities and fixes") and CommunityBridge People ("enabling easy connections of mentors and prospective mentees interested in getting involved in projects and advancing diversity"). Project maintainers and core developers can apply at communitybridge.org.