Streamlio Announces Apache Pulsar 2.0, Red Hat Launches Buildah 1.0, Firefox Experimenting with Two New Projects and More

by Jill Franklin
on June 6, 2018

News briefs for June 6, 2018.

Streamlio, "the intelligent platform for fast data", today announces the availability of Apache Pulsar 2.0, which is an "open-source distributed pub-sub messaging system originally created at Yahoo and now part of the Apache Software Foundation". This release "adds new capabilities to Apache Pulsar that support easy development and deployment of modern data-driven applications and demonstrate the maturity and enterprise-class capabilities of Pulsar while delivering significantly better performance, scalability and durability than older messaging platforms such as Apache Kafka, as verified in real-world OpenMessaging benchmark tests." For more info, see the Streamlio blog post. Streamlio will be demonstrating the new functionality in Pulsar 2.0 at booth S8 at the upcoming Data Works Summit in San Jose, CA, June 17–21.

Red Hat announced the launch of Buildah 1.0 today. Buildah is a command-line utility that "provides only the basic requirements needed to create or modify Linux container images making it easier to integrate into existing application build pipelines". The container images Buildah builds are "OCI-compliant and can even be built using Dockerfiles. Buildah is a distillation of container development to the bare necessities, designed to help IT teams to limit complexity on critical systems and streamline ownership and security workflows."

Mozilla's Firefox is launching two new projects, Firefox Color and Side View, through its Test Pilot program. According to the TechCrunch article, Firefox Color is basically a theme editor that lets you do things like choose colors in your browser and set textures for the background. Side View lets you "use your widescreen monitor and display two tabs side-by-side inside the browser without having to open a second Firefox window." Both are available here, if you'd like to try them.

Take LinuxGizmos' fourth annual reader survey of open-spec, Linux- or Android-ready single board computers priced less than $200 for a chance to win one of 15 prizes. See LinuxGizmos.com for more info, or go straight to the survey here. Last year, Raspberry Pi 3 was the winner.

Purism has reaffirmed its plan to begin shipping the Librem 5 smartphone in January, Phoronix reports. The Librem 5 will be "the world's first community-owned smartphone ecosystem that gives users complete control over their mobile device".

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

