News briefs for June 18, 2019.

Slimbook, the Spanish Linux computer company, just unveiled a brand-new all-in-one Linux PC called the "Apollo". It has a 23.6 inch IPS LED display with a 1920x1080 resolution, and a choice between an Intel i5-8500 and i7-8700 processors. It comes with up to 32GB of RAM and integrated Intel UHD 630 4K graphics. Pricing starts at $799.

The first beta for service pack 5 of SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 is out and available. It contains updated drivers, a new version of the OpenJDK, support for Intel Optane memory and more.

NVIDIA binary drivers for Ubuntu have grown a bit stale, which is pushing developers to update the drivers for Ubuntu 19.10.

DragonFly BSD version 5.6 is officially released with improvements in the management of virtual memory, updates and bug fixes to both the DRM code and especially to the HAMMER2 filesystem and much more.

Qt version 5.12.4 is available with support for OpenSSL version 1.1.1 and about 250 bug fixes.