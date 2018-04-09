Rise of the Tomb Raider Coming to Linux This Month, phpMyAdmin New Release, Canonical's Kernel Update for RPi 2 and More

by Jill Franklin
on April 9, 2018

News briefs for April 9, 2018.

Feral Interactive confirms: "Lara Croft is returning to Linux in Rise of the Tomb Raider later this month, shortly after macOS. Specs will be announced closer to launch. In the meantime, gear up for adventure with our Linux livestream tomorrow at 6PM BST / 10AM PDT on Twitch."

phpMyAdmin version 4.8.0 was released over the weekend. This release brings the usual bug and security fixes, and other major changes include "security enhancements, such as removing the PHP eval() function and authentication logging, a mobile interface to improve the interface when used with tablets or mobile phones, and two-factor authentication options."

Canonical released a "major Linux kernel update for Raspberry Pi 2" that addresses various security vulnerabilities. Among other things, 21 security vulnerabilities were fixed for linux-raspi2, "including a race condition that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability in Linux kernel's ALSA PCM subsystem, and a use-after-free vulnerability in the network namespaces implementation." Update now if you haven't already. (Source: Softpedia News.)

FreeCAD 0.17 was released last week, marking the first release in two years, so it's certainly a major update. Along with several workbench improvements, "more than 6,800 revisions were added to FreeCAD's source code". See the changelog for all the details, and download it here.

A new major version of the HandBrake open-source video transcoder was released this weekend, v. 1.1.0. Updates include an improved user interface, new and improved official presets, improved Apple TV 4K support and more. See all the details on the GitHub page.

Phoronix reports on big changes in store for the Linux 4.17 kernel (expected to be stable mid-June), including "a huge DRM subsystem update", "initial NVIDIA Tegra 'Xavier' SoC support", "fixes for the Macintosh PowerBook 100 series" and much more.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads.

