It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that the father and architect of the Zilog Z8000 processor, Dr. Bernard L. Peuto, has passed. Learn more about his contributions to tech and the legacy he has left here.

An independent group referring to themselves as the RaspberryPi DevTeam have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund their efforts in porting Google’s Android 9 Pie Go stack (built for entry-level smartphones) to the Raspberry Pi 3.

LibreOffice version 6.2 is right around the corner and the killer feature it will be sporting is a new tabbed layout for the menu items, making it similar to the competitive Microsoft Office suite.

Red Hat officially announced the 4.3 Beta release of the software defined Red Hat Virtualization platform which has been built to virtualize both Linux and Windows workloads.

Zamir SUN and Bowen Li of the Fedora project have put together a proposal to port over the beautiful Deepin Desktop Environment over to the Fedora Linux distribution.