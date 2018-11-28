News briefs for November 28, 2018.

AWS announced Amazon EC2 A1 instances this week, the first AWS instances based on Arm architecture. And, yesterday Red Hat announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM AMIs are now available for Amazon EC2 A1: "this means that customers seeking to use a multi-architecture approach across the hybrid cloud can use the world's leading enterprise Linux platform to fuel their mission-critical workloads, even on Arm instances in AWS Cloud." Red Hat plans to make Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta for ARM accessible soon as well.

Malicious code that infected the Event-stream JavaScript library to steal cryptocurrency from digital wallets was discovered recently. FossBytes reports that the researchers investigating the code found that the "targets are libraries linked to Copay Bitcoin wallet app that is available for mobile as well as desktop users. The harmful code steals the coins in the Copay wallet and then tries to connect to copayapi.host with 111.90.151.134 IP address located in Malaysia." However, an updated version without the malicious code was posted about two months ago.

Red Hat purchases NooBaa, a hybrid-cloud, data-storage company. According to ZDNet, NooBaa provides "multi-cloud storage management, which enables allows you to manage, deploy, and migrate data storage across private and major public clouds. This includes Alibaba, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud."

Users are reporting EXT4 filesystem corruption problems with Linux 4.19. According to Phoronix, "There was initially some belief it could have been due to the multi-queue block code (BLK MQ) code in Linux 4.19, but that appears to be ruled out. Unfortunately, EXT4 file-system maintainer Ted Ts'o has been unable to reproduce this corruption issue on his own hardware."

The Rust Team's 2018 Survey is now available. The survey shows a steady stream of new users to the Rust programming language (~23% started using it in the past three months) and also that 40% of users felt productive in Rust with less than one month of use. Python ranks number one as the language users are most familiar with. See the Rust 2018 Survey for all the results.