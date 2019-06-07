RHEL 7.7 Beta Is Now Available, Kdenlive 19.04.2 Is Out, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York to Support Linux, IceWM 1.5.5 Released and the Document Foundation Announces New "What Can I Do for LibreOffice" Website

by Jill Franklin
on June 7, 2019

News briefs for June 7, 2019.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 beta is now available. This version is the final release in the Full Support Phase of RHEL 7 and includes many enhancements and bug fixes. Updates include support for the latest generation of enterprise hardware and remediation for the Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS)/ZombieLoad vulnerabilities. See the release notes for more details.

Kdenlive version 19.04.2 is out. Highlights of this release include 77 bug fixes as well as "fixes for compositing issues, misbehaving guides/markers and grouping inconsistencies". You can get the AppImage here.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York will support Linux. GamingOnLinux quotes developer Draw Distance who says the game will be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". It's scheduled to be released on Steam in Q4 2019.

IceWM 1.5.5 has been released. This version of the window manager contains many bug fixes and portability fixes. Other improvements include updated translations, new manual pages and updated documentation, new quickswitch, new hotkeys, new focus behavior and much more. See the GitHub page for more details.

The Document Foundation announces a new website, "What can I do for LibreOffice". From the announcement: "In 'What can I do for LibreOffice', visitors are asked what they're interested in, and pointed to resources to get started. So instead of large web pages with walls of text, visitors can click around and find something that catches their eyes. The website source is on Gerrit if anyone has suggestions for updates or additions, and the site can be translated too."

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

TS-4900 SPECS

 

 

Recent Articles

last will and testament
Digital Will, Part I: Requirements
Kyle Rankin
""
Linux's Broadening Foundation
Doc Searls
""
Line Length Limits in the Kernel
Zack Brown
Facebook
Facebook, Not Microsoft, Is the Main Threat to Open Source
Glyn Moody
From Mac to Linux issue
The "From Mac to Linux" Issue
Bryan Lunduke
Linux on a Laptop
Hello Again, Linux
Richard Mavis

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo