News briefs for June 7, 2019.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 beta is now available. This version is the final release in the Full Support Phase of RHEL 7 and includes many enhancements and bug fixes. Updates include support for the latest generation of enterprise hardware and remediation for the Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS)/ZombieLoad vulnerabilities. See the release notes for more details.

Kdenlive version 19.04.2 is out. Highlights of this release include 77 bug fixes as well as "fixes for compositing issues, misbehaving guides/markers and grouping inconsistencies". You can get the AppImage here.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York will support Linux. GamingOnLinux quotes developer Draw Distance who says the game will be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". It's scheduled to be released on Steam in Q4 2019.

IceWM 1.5.5 has been released. This version of the window manager contains many bug fixes and portability fixes. Other improvements include updated translations, new manual pages and updated documentation, new quickswitch, new hotkeys, new focus behavior and much more. See the GitHub page for more details.

The Document Foundation announces a new website, "What can I do for LibreOffice". From the announcement: "In 'What can I do for LibreOffice', visitors are asked what they're interested in, and pointed to resources to get started. So instead of large web pages with walls of text, visitors can click around and find something that catches their eyes. The website source is on Gerrit if anyone has suggestions for updates or additions, and the site can be translated too."