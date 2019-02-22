News briefs for February 22, 2019.

Redis Labs has changed its licensing for Redis Modules again. According to TechCrunch, the new license is called the Redis Source Available license, and as with the previous Commons Clause license, applies only to certain Redis Modules created by Redis Labs. With this license, "Users can still get the code, modify it and integrate it into their applications—but that application can't be a database product, caching engine, stream processing engine, search engine, indexing engine or ML/DL/AI serving engine." The TechCrunch post notes that by definition, an open-source license can't enforce limitations, so this new license technically isn't open source. It is, however, similar to other "permissive open-source licenses", which "shouldn't really affect most developers who use the company's modules".

Raspberry Pi has started rolling out the Linux 4.19 kernel. According to Phoronix, RPi is moving from kernel 4.14 to the 4.19 long-term support release. This change marks about a year of updates, and as Phoronix notes, "For Linux 4.19 alone on the Raspberry Pi front was updates to its voltage driver, under-voltage issue reporting, and the VC4 DRM changes we see each cycle. Over the span of 4.14 to 4.19 are a lot of improvements upstream and now less patches that need to be re-based and carried by the Raspberry Pi crew."

The Windows 10 April Update will let you access Linux files from Windows. ZDNet quotes Craig Loewen, a Microsoft programming manager on the updates to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL): "The next Windows update is coming soon and we're bringing exciting new updates to WSL with it! These include accessing the Linux file system from Windows, and improvements to how you manage and configure your distros in the command line."

Facebook to take its spyware Onavo VPN app off the Google Store. TechCrunch reports that following TechCrunch's investigation into the app and how it "sucked up data about teens" and the ensuing backlash, the "app will eventually shut down, and will immediately cease pulling in data from users for market research though it will continue operating as a Virtual Private Network in the short-term to allow users to find a replacement."

The openSUSE Leap release manager has announced that Leap 15.1 has entered the Beta phase this week, and now it's time for a Beta Pizza Party. Geeko in Nuremberg is holding a Beta Pizza Party on March 1st for testing. If you're not in Nuremberg, visit the wiki for details on how to hold your own and test away. You can download the Beta from here.