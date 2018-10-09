So, the short version is that with the recent licensing changes to several Redis Labs modules making them no longer free and open source, GNU/Linux distributions, such as Debian and Fedora, are no longer able to ship Redis Labs' versions of the affected modules to their users.

As a result, we have begun working together to create a set of module repositories forked from prior to the license change. We will maintain changes to these modules under their original open source licenses, applying only free and open fixes and updates.

We are committed to making these available under an open source license permanently, and welcome community involvement.

You can find more background info here: