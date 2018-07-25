News briefs for July 25, 2018.

Red Hat's Road to A.I. film has been chosen as an entry in the 19th Annual Real to Reel International Film Festival. According to the Red Hat blog post, this "documentary film looks at the current state of the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, how it is shaping the future of public transportation, why it is a best use case for advancing artificial intelligence and how open source can fill the gap between the present and the future of autonomy." The Road to A.I. is the fourth in Red Hat's Open Source Stories series, and you can view it here.

Google officially has begun marking HTTP connections as not secure for all Chrome users, as it promised in a security announcement two years ago. The goal is eventually "to make it so that the only markings you see in Chrome are when a site is not secure, and the default unmarked state is secure". Also, beginning in October 2018, Chrome will start showing a red "not secure" warning when users enter data on HTTP pages.

BlueData launched the BlueK8s project, which is an "open source project that seeks to make it easier to deploy big data and artificial intelligence (AI) application workloads on top of Kubernetes", Container Journal reports. The BlueK8s "project is based on container technologies the company developed originally to accelerate the deployment of big data based on Hadoop and Apache Spark software".

According to the latest Kaspersky Lab report, Linux bots now account for 95% of all DDoS attacks. A post on Beta News reports that these attacks are based on some rather old vulnerabilities, such as one in the Universal Plug-and-Play protocol, which has been around since 2001, and one in the CHARGEN protocol, which was first described in 1983. See also the Kaspersky Lab blog for more Q2 security news.

BitTorrent has been bought by Tron, a blockchain startup, for "around $126 million in cash". According to the story on Engadget, Tron's founder Justin Sun says that this deal now makes his company the "largest decentralized Internet ecosystem in the world."