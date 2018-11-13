News briefs for November 13, 2018.

Red Hat this morning released Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14, delivering "enhanced Kubernetes integration, bare metal management and additional automation". According to the press release, it will be available in the coming weeks via the Red Hat Customer Portal and as a component of both Red Hat Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat Cloud Suite.

Red Hat also announced a new virtual office solution today. This solution "provides a blueprint for modernizing telecommunications operations at the network edge via an open, software-defined infrastructure platform". Learn more about it here.

ownCloud yesterday announced SUSE Enterprise Storage Ceph/S3 API as a certified storage backend for ownCloud Enterprise Edition. The press release notes that the "SUSE Ceph/S3 Storage integration reduces dependency on proprietary hardware by replacing an organization's storage infrastructure with an open, unified and smarter software-defined storage solution". For more information on ownCloud, visit here.

There's a new project called iSH that lets you run a Linux shell on an iOS device. Bleeping Computer reports that the project is available as a TestFlight beta for iOS devices, and it is based on Alpine Linux. It allows you to "transfer files, write shell scripts, or simply to use Vi to develop code or edit files". You first need to install the TestFlight app, and then you can start testing the app by visiting this page: https://testflight.apple.com/join/97i7KM8O.

The Firefox Test Pilot Team announces two new features: Price Wise and Email Tabs. Price Wise lets you add products to your Price Watcher list, and you'll receive desktop notifications whenever the price drops. With Email Tabs, you can "select and send links to one or many open tabs all within Firefox in a few short steps, making it easier than ever to share your holiday gift list, Thanksgiving recipes or just about anything else". See the Mozilla Blog for details.