Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Released, Valve Improves Steam Privacy Settings, New Distribution Specification Project for Containers and More

by Jill Franklin
on April 11, 2018

News briefs for April 11, 2018.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 was released yesterday. New features include "enhanced security and compliance, usability at scale, continued integration with Windows infrastructure on-premise and in Microsoft Azure, and new functionality for storage cost controls. The release also includes continued investment in platform manageability for Linux beginners, experts, and Microsoft Windows administrators." See the release notes for more information.

The Open Container Initiative (OCI) yesterday announced the launch of the Distribution Specification Project: "having a solid, common distribution specification with conformance testing will ensure long lasting security and interoperability throughout the container ecosystem". See also "Open Container Initiative nails down container image distribution standard" on ZDNet for more details.

Valve is offering new and improved privacy settings for Steam users, providing more detailed descriptions of the settings so you can better manage what your friends and the wider Steam community see. The announcement notes, "Additionally, regardless of which setting you choose for your profile's game details, you now have the option to keep your total game playtime private. You no longer need to nervously laugh it off as a bug when your friends notice the 4,000+ hours you've put into Ricochet."

Thousands of websites have been hacked to give "fake update notifications to install banking malware and remote access trojans on visitors' computers", according to computer researcher Malwarebytes. Ars Technica reports that "The attackers also fly under the radar by using highly obfuscated JavaScript. Among the malicious software installed in the campaign was the Chthonic banking malware and a commercial remote access trojan known as NetSupport."

Krita 4.0.1 was released yesterday. This new version fixes more than 50 bugs since the 4.0 release and includes many improvements to the UI.

