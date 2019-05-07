News briefs for May 7, 2019.

Red Hat Enterprise 8 is now available. From the press release: "Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is the operating system redesigned for the hybrid cloud era and built to support the workloads and operations that stretch from enterprise datacenters to multiple public clouds. Red Hat understands that the operating system should do more than simply exist as part of a technology stack; it should be the catalyst for innovation. From Linux containers and hybrid cloud to DevOps and artificial intelligence (AI), Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is built to not just support enterprise IT in the hybrid cloud, but to help these new technology strategies thrive." There will be a press conference tomorrow, May 8, at 11am EDT. You can register here.

Microsoft yesterday announced a new Windows 10 Terminal app for command-line users. From Microsoft's blog post: "Windows Terminal [is] a new application for Windows command-line users [that] will offer a user interface with emoji-rich fonts and graphics-processing-unit-accelerated text rendering. It also will provide multiple tab support as well as theming and customization, allowing users to personalize their Terminal." Windows Terminal will be available for Windows 10 systems sometime in June.

In other Microsoft and Red Hat news (the Build 2019 developer conference and Red Hat Summit both are this week), the two companies announce an "open-source service for auto-scaling serverless containers on Kubernetes". ZDNet reports that "Microsoft and Red Hat have jointly developed an open-sourced Kubernetes event-driven autoscaling (KEDA) service. KEDA enables developers to deploy serverless containers on Kubernetes in any public or private cloud, as well as on-premises, Microsoft officials said."

StackRox announced this morning that the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform is now available as a Red Hat certified container. From the press release: "As part of the Red Hat Container Certification, StackRox's award-winning capabilities, powered by its container-native and Kubernetes-native platform, will be available through the Red Hat Container Catalog. Enterprise customers who use the production-ready Kubernetes platform offered by Red Hat OpenShift to deliver shorter application development cycles and better-quality software now have easier access to enhanced security and compliance capabilities certified by Red Hat." You can read more about the StackRox and Red Hat partnership here.

Ubuntu 19.10 is going to be called the "Eoan Ermine" release. Phoronix reports that "An Ermine is a stoat, or a short-tailed weasel. Eoan, as a reminder, means 'relating to the dawn or the east.'... So Ubuntu 19.10 is the dawn of the short-tailed weasel and will be out in October." This release is expected to bring "Linux 5.3, GNOME 3.34, Mesa 19.2, potentially Python 3 as the only Python version in the main archive, the X.Org session to still be the default, a new desktop installer that offers tight integration with the ZFS file-system, and many other changes for what they hope to send through this cycle for vetting ahead of the Long Term Support cycle."