News briefs for June 24, 2019.

Raspberry Pi 4 is on sale now, starting at $35. The Raspberry Pi blog post notes that "this is a comprehensive upgrade, touching almost every element of the platform. For the first time we provide a PC-like level of performance for most users, while retaining the interfacing capabilities and hackability of the classic Raspberry Pi line". This version also comes with different memory options (1GB for $35, 2GB for $45 or 4GB for $55). You can order one from approved resellers here.

SUSE releases SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 on its one-year anniversary of launching the world's first multimodal OS. From the SUSE blog: "SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 advances the multimodal OS model by enhancing the core tenets of common code base, modularity and community development while hardening business-critical attributes such as data security, reduced downtime and optimized workloads." Some highlights include faster and easier transition from community Linux to enterprise Linux, enhanced support for edge to HPC workloads and improved hardware-based security. Go here for release notes and download links.

Instaclustr announces the availability of its Instaclustr Service Broker. This release "enables customers to easily integrate their containerized applications, or cloud native applications, with open source data-layer technologies provided by the Instaclustr Managed Platform—including Apache Cassandra and Apache Kafka. Doing so enables organizations—cloud native applications to leverage key capabilities of the Instaclustr platform such as automated service discovery, provisioning, management, and deprovisioning of data-layer clusters." Go here for more details.

Valve developer announces that Steam for Linux will drop support for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 release and future Ubuntu releases. Softpedia News reports that "Valve's harsh announcement comes just a few days after Canonical's announcement that they will drop support for 32-bit (i386) architectures in Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine). Pierre-Loup Griffais said on Twitter that Steam for Linux won't be officially supported on Ubuntu 19.10, nor any future releases. The Steam developer also added that Valve will focus their efforts on supporting other Linux-based operating systems for Steam for Linux. They will be looking for a GNU/Linux distribution that still offers support for 32-bit apps, and that they will try to minimize the breakage for Ubuntu users."

Linux 5.2-rc6 was released on Saturday. Linus Torvalds writes, "rc6 is the biggest rc in number of commits we've had so far for this 5.2 cycle (obviously ignoring the merge window itself and rc1). And it's not just because of trivial patches (although admittedly we have those too), but we obviously had the TCP SACK/fragmentation/mss fixes in there, and they in turn required some fixes too." He also noted that he's "still reasonably optimistic that we're on track for a calm final part of the release, and I don't think there is anything particularly bad on the horizon."