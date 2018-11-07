Radxa Launching the Rock Pi SBC, Mender.io Collaborating with Google Cloud IoT Core, Parasoft's New Initiative to Support Open-Source Projects, New Foundation Formed for GraphQL and Keeper Security Announces BreachWatch Dark Web Monitoring Product

by Jill Franklin
on November 7, 2018

News briefs for November 7, 2018.

Radxa is launching a Raspberry Pi clone called the Rock Pi that runs Linux or Android on a hexa-core Rockchip RK3399 SoC. LinuxGizmos writes that the Rock Pi will closely match the RPi 3 layout and "may be the most affordable RK3399 based SBC yet, starting at $39 with 1GB RAM".

Mender.io, the open-source update manager for IoT, announces its collaboration with Google Cloud IoT Core "to create a reference integration enabling rapid detection and updates of issues in IoT devices". Thomas Ryd, CEO of Northern.tech, the company behind the Mender.io project says, "Almost daily news stories circulate about bricked devices due to poor home-built update tools. We are inspired to address this common problem with an open-source project." The collaboration has "resulted in a tutorial and reference integration to easily detect issues with Cloud IoT Core and the ability to correct those issues via updates to IoT devices with Mender. Users of Cloud IoT Core now have a secure and robust way to keep their Linux devices securely updated." See the Google blog post for more details.

Parasoft announces a new initiative to support open-source projects and communities. The company plans to offer free access to its tool suite "enabling developers to leverage test automation software, deep code analysis, and security capabilities for their open-source projects". To be eligible, developers must "prove they are an active contributor and vital to an open-source project that is recognized within the global open-source community. The free user licenses will be valid for one year." Send email to opensource@parasoft.com for more information.

The Linux Foundation is forming a new foundation to support the open-source GraphQL specification. eWeek reports that "the move to create a new vendor-neutral independent foundation under the Linux Foundation will help further advance the development of GraphQL". The GraphQL started out as an internal project at Facebook for its newsfeed API and was open-sourced in 2015. Currently, the specification is used "beyond Facebook by web properties including GitHub, Shopify, Twitter and Airbnb, among others".

Keeper Security announces its new BreachWatch dark web monitoring product. BreachWatch searches the dark web for user accounts from compromised websites and notifies users when it finds their account information, alerting them to update their credentials. BreachWatch is available for iOS, Android and Linux. See the press release for more information.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

""
Virtualizing the Clock
Zack Brown
Lamplight City
Game Review: Lamplight City
Patrick Whelan
money
Time for Net Giants to Pay Fairly for the Open Source on Which They Depend
Glyn Moody
""
Weekend Reading: FOSS Projects
Carlie Fairchild
Eee PC
The Asus Eee: How Close Did the World Come to a Linux Desktop?
Jeff Siegel
""
Why Your Server Monitoring (Still) Sucks
Mike Julian

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell