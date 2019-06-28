News briefs for June 28, 2019.

Qt recently announced an expansion of its partnership with LG Electronics to collaborate on making open-source webOS the platform of choice for embedded smart devices. From the press release: "In order to meet and exceed challenging requirements and navigate the distinct market dynamics of the automotive, smart home and robotics industries, LG selected Qt as its business and technical partner for webOS. The most impactful technology trends of recent years, including AI, IoT and automation, require a new approach to the user experience (UX), and UX has been one of Qt's primary focus areas since the company's founding. Through the partnership, Qt will provide LG with the most powerful end-to-end, integrated and hardware-agnostic development environment for developers, engineers and designers to create innovative and immersive apps and devices. In addition, webOS will officially become a reference operating system of Qt."

Valve will continue Steam gaming on Ubuntu, now that Canonical announced it won't drop 32-bit software support in Ubuntu after all. ZDNet reports that "Ubuntu will no longer be called out as 'the best-supported path for desktop users.' Instead, Valve is re-thinking how it wants to approach distribution support going forward. There are several distributions on the market today that offer a great gaming desktop experience such as Arch Linux, Manjaro, Pop!_OS, Fedora, and many others."

Qt Creator 4.10 Beta2 was released today. The most notable fix in this version was a regression in the signing option for iOS devices. See the change log for all the bug fixes and new features, and go here to download the open-source version.

Raspberry Pi Press has released The Official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide, which has been fully updated for Raspberry Pi 4 and the latest version of the Raspbian OS (Buster). You can order a hard copy of the book here or get the free PDF here.

Opera 62 was released yesterday. Updates include an improved Dark Mode and support for Windows Dark theme. It also has created an option so you can connect your browser history to Speed Dial, so you can quickly return to tasks you've stared. See the full changelog for more details.