Qt and LG Collaborating on webOS for Embedded Smart Devices, Valve to Continue Steam Gaming on Ubuntu, Qt Creator 4.10 Beta2 Released, The Official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide Updated for Raspberry Pi 4 and Opera 62 Now Available

by Jill Franklin
on June 28, 2019

News briefs for June 28, 2019.

Qt recently announced an expansion of its partnership with LG Electronics to collaborate on making open-source webOS the platform of choice for embedded smart devices. From the press release: "In order to meet and exceed challenging requirements and navigate the distinct market dynamics of the automotive, smart home and robotics industries, LG selected Qt as its business and technical partner for webOS. The most impactful technology trends of recent years, including AI, IoT and automation, require a new approach to the user experience (UX), and UX has been one of Qt's primary focus areas since the company's founding. Through the partnership, Qt will provide LG with the most powerful end-to-end, integrated and hardware-agnostic development environment for developers, engineers and designers to create innovative and immersive apps and devices. In addition, webOS will officially become a reference operating system of Qt."

Valve will continue Steam gaming on Ubuntu, now that Canonical announced it won't drop 32-bit software support in Ubuntu after all. ZDNet reports that "Ubuntu will no longer be called out as 'the best-supported path for desktop users.' Instead, Valve is re-thinking how it wants to approach distribution support going forward. There are several distributions on the market today that offer a great gaming desktop experience such as Arch Linux, Manjaro, Pop!_OS, Fedora, and many others."

Qt Creator 4.10 Beta2 was released today. The most notable fix in this version was a regression in the signing option for iOS devices. See the change log for all the bug fixes and new features, and go here to download the open-source version.

Raspberry Pi Press has released The Official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide, which has been fully updated for Raspberry Pi 4 and the latest version of the Raspbian OS (Buster). You can order a hard copy of the book here or get the free PDF here.

Opera 62 was released yesterday. Updates include an improved Dark Mode and support for Windows Dark theme. It also has created an option so you can connect your browser history to Speed Dial, so you can quickly return to tasks you've stared. See the full changelog for more details.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Storix backup and disaster recovery

 

Recent Articles

command line
Without a GUI--How to Live Entirely in a Terminal
Bryan Lunduke
blinky
FreeDOS's Linux Roots
Jim Hall
10 years of Southeast Linux Fest
Ten Years of "Linux in the GNU/South": an Overview of SELF 2019
Matthew R. Higgins
""
Deprecating a.out Binaries
Zack Brown
Python
Python's Mypy--Advanced Usage
Reuven M. Lerner
security
Understanding Public Key Infrastructure and X.509 Certificates
Jeff Woods

Corporate Patron

Pulseway Logo