News briefs for February 1, 2019.

Qt 5.12.1 was released today, marking the first patch release of the Qt 5.12 LTS series. It contains nearly 300 bug fixes and other improvements. See the Change Files for all the changes. Use the online installer's maintenance tool to make the update, or for new installations, download the latest installer from the Qt Account Portal or the qt.io Download page.

Tor Browser 8.0.5 was released this week. This release includes important security updates to Firefox and also updates Tor to the first stable release in the 0.3.5 series. NoScript and HTTPS Everywhere also were updated to their latest versions. You can view the full changelog here and download from here.

Tails 3.12 was released this week. The release fixes many security vulnerabilities, but the biggest change is to the installation method: "In short, instead of downloading an ISO image (a format originally designed for CDs), you now download Tails as a USB image: an image of the data as it needs to be written to the USB stick." This release also updates Linux to 4.19, the Tor Browser to 8.0.5 and Thunderbird to 60.4.0.

Virt2real has launched a Crowd Supply campaign for its $89 "StereoPi" stereoscopic camera board designed to work with the RPi Compute Module and dual RPi cameras. According to Linux Gizmos, the StereoPi is open-spec and "supports spatial awareness, 3D depth maps, and 3D video livestreaming". In addition, "The StereoPi can capture, save, livestream, and process real-time stereoscopic video and images for robotics, AR/VR, computer vision, drone instrumentation, and panoramic video".

The Chrome team announced an update for Android this week. Chrome 72 (72.0.3626.76) is now available on Google Play, and the release includes several stability and performance improvements. In addition, Softpedia News reports that "To tackle various security and privacy issues that users have reported since previous updates, Google decided to update the built-in Incognito Mode of the Chrome web browser by making the media player controls and notifications incognito as well, which means that they're now invisible to the naked eye." See the Git log for all the changes.