Purism Launches the Librem Key, Mir 1.0 Released, Solus 3 ISO Refresh Now Available, New Malware as a Service Botnet Discovered and Sparky 5.5 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on September 21, 2018

News briefs September 21, 2018.

Purism yesterday launched Librem Key, the "first and only OpenPGP smart card providing a Heads-firmware-integrated tamper-evident boot process". The Librem key is the size of an average thumb drive, allows you to keep your secret encryption keys in your pocket, and it alerts you if anyone tampers with your kernel or BIOS while you're away from your laptop. The key works with all laptops but has extended features with Purism's Librem laptop line. You can order one from here for $59. See also Kyle Rankin's post for more details on the Librem key.

The Mir team announces the milestone release of the Mir 1.0 display server today. This release is "targeted at IoT device makers and enthusiasts looking to build thenext-generation of graphical solutions". Mir's goal is to "unify the graphical environment across all devices, including desktop, TV, and mobile devices and continues to be developed with new features and modern standards". See the Mir website for more information.

Solus 3 ISO Refresh was released yesterday. This refresh of the operating system designed for home computing "enables support for a variety of new hardware released since Solus 3, introduces an updated set of default applications and theming, as well as enables users to immediately take advantage of new Solus infrastructure". You can download Solus Budgie, Solus GNOME or Solus MATE from here.

A new botnet in the "Malware as a Service" arena has been discovered that touts "Android-based payloads to potential cybercriminals". The botnet was developed by a Russian-speaking group called "The Lucy Game", which already has provided demos for potential subscribers. See ZDNet for more details.

New install ISO images of Sparky 5.5 "Nibiru", which is based on Debian testing "Buster", are now available for download. Changes include Linux kernel 4.18.6, Calamares installer updated to v. 3.2.1, GCC 8 is now the default and much more. You can download new ISO images from here.

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

