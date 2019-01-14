News briefs for January 14, 2019.

Purism announced the fourth version of its Librem laptops today. The Librem 13 and 15 will be "now be upgraded with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7500U Processor with integrated HD Graphics that still works with coreboot. In addition, the Librem 15 display will be upgraded to 4K resolution. Upgraded models are available now for purchase whether you pick Librem 13: the road warrior or Librem 15: the desktop replacement." Note that the base cost will remain the same despite these updates (the Librem 15 is $1599, and the Librem 13 is $1399).

KDE announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.54.0. This release is part of a series of planned releases for the 80 addon libraries for Qt that make up KDE Frameworks. See the announcement for the full list of changes/fixes and download links.

The Debian team announced that "futurePrototype" by Alex Makas will be the default theme for Debian 10 "Buster". The theme was selected via survey from 11 submitted themes; 3,646 people participated in the voting.

Linux kernel 5.0-rc2 is out. Linus wrote, "Were there some missing commits that missed the merge window? Yes. But no more than usual. Things look pretty normal." For the full message, see the LKML.

Mozilla plans to disable Adobe Flash Player in Firefox 69, which should launch in September 2019. According to Softpedia, "The next step for Mozilla is then to remove support for Flash Player entirely, so starting with early 2020, consumer versions of Firefox would no longer work with Adobe's plugin."