Pulseway Announces Release of Pulseway 6.0, Feral Interactive's Life Is Strange 2 Coming to Linux in 2019, Fedora 29 Achieves "Flicker-Free" Boot Experience, Red Hat's Satellite 6.4 Now Available and Stratis 1.0 Is Out

by Jill Franklin
on October 2, 2018

News briefs for October 2, 2018.

Pulseway recently announced the release of Pulseway 6.0. This new version, known as Pulseway Scale, "empowers IT professionals to remotely monitor and manage IT systems with thousands of endpoints from a smartphone or tablet—anytime, anywhere—and easily take corrective action before clients are impacted". New capabilities include a new organization structure, simplified and faster deployment, seamless collaboration, enhanced agent security, and antivirus and OS patch management. For more info, visit https://www.pulseway.com/new.

Feral Interactive's Life Is Strange 2 is coming to Linux and macOS in 2019. This narrative adventure game is the next installment of 2015's BAFTA Award-winning Life Is Strange, originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console. You can view the trailer here.

Fedora 29 has achieved a "flicker-free" boot experience. According to Phoronix, this was accomplished by "preserving the EFI frame-buffer and any initial system PC/motherboard logo all the way until fading to the GDM log-in screen for the desktop. This has required changes so the EFI frame-buffer wouldn't be messed up when the kernel starts, changes to the Plymouth boot handling, hiding the GRUB boot menu, and also making use of the Intel driver's 'fastboot' option that eliminates unnecessary mode-set operations."

Red Hat yesterday announced Satellite 6.4, "the latest version of Red Hat's infrastructure management solution", at AnsibleFest Austin. With this version, Red Hat Satellite will now "be enhanced with a deeper integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation technology for an automation-centric approach to IT management".

Stratis 1.0 was released last week. After two years of development, "Stratis 1.0 has stabilized its on-disk metadata format and command-line interface, and is ready for more widespread testing and evaluation by potential users. Stratis is implemented as a daemon—stratisd—as well as a command-line configuration tool called stratis, and works with Linux kernel versions 4.14 and up".

Jill Franklin is an editorial professional with more than 17 years experience in technical and scientific publishing, both print and digital. As Executive Editor of Linux Journal, she wrangles writers, develops content, manages projects, meets deadlines and makes sentences sparkle. She also was Managing Editor for TUX and Embedded Linux Journal, and the book Linux in the Workplace. Before entering the Linux and open-source realm, she was Managing Editor of several scientific and scholarly journals, including Veterinary Pathology, The Journal of Mammalogy, Toxicologic Pathology and The Journal of Scientific Exploration. In a previous life, she taught English literature and composition, managed a bookstore and tended bar. When she’s not bugging writers about deadlines or editing copy, she throws pots, gardens and reads. You can contact Jill via e-mail, ljeditor@linuxjournal.com.

Load Disqus comments

Corporate Patron

Linode Logo

 

Pulseway Logo

Recent Articles

pricing gun
Shall We Study Amazon's Pricing Together?
Doc Searls
programming issue
Linux Journal October 2018: Programming
Carlie Fairchild
containers
Weekend Reading: Containers
Carlie Fairchild
Bash
Understanding Bash: Elements of Programming
Vladimir Likic
gitlab logo
Take Your Git In-House
John S. Tonello
""
Support for a GNSS and GPS Subsystem
Zack Brown

Limited Time Offer

September Cover

 

Take Linux Journal for a test drive. Download our September issue for FREE.

Topic of the Week

Cloud

The cloud has become synonymous with all things data storage. It additionally equates to the many web-centric services accessing that same back-end data storage, but the term also has evolved to mean so much more.

Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part I
by Petros Koutoupis
Everything You Need to Know about the Cloud and Cloud Computing, Part II: Using the Cloud
by Petros Koutoupis
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Cloud Billing
by Corey Quinn
FOSS Project Spotlight: CloudMapper, an AWS Visualization Tool
by Scott Piper
Simple Cloud Hardening
by Kyle Rankin
Nextcloud 13: How to Get Started and Why You Should
by Marco Fioretti
Puppet's Cloud Discovery: Know What's Running in Your Cloud
by John S. Tonello
Teradici's Cloud Access Platform: "Plug & Play" Cloud for the Enterprise
by Ed Haskell