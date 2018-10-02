News briefs for October 2, 2018.

Pulseway recently announced the release of Pulseway 6.0. This new version, known as Pulseway Scale, "empowers IT professionals to remotely monitor and manage IT systems with thousands of endpoints from a smartphone or tablet—anytime, anywhere—and easily take corrective action before clients are impacted". New capabilities include a new organization structure, simplified and faster deployment, seamless collaboration, enhanced agent security, and antivirus and OS patch management. For more info, visit https://www.pulseway.com/new.

Feral Interactive's Life Is Strange 2 is coming to Linux and macOS in 2019. This narrative adventure game is the next installment of 2015's BAFTA Award-winning Life Is Strange, originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console. You can view the trailer here.

Fedora 29 has achieved a "flicker-free" boot experience. According to Phoronix, this was accomplished by "preserving the EFI frame-buffer and any initial system PC/motherboard logo all the way until fading to the GDM log-in screen for the desktop. This has required changes so the EFI frame-buffer wouldn't be messed up when the kernel starts, changes to the Plymouth boot handling, hiding the GRUB boot menu, and also making use of the Intel driver's 'fastboot' option that eliminates unnecessary mode-set operations."

Red Hat yesterday announced Satellite 6.4, "the latest version of Red Hat's infrastructure management solution", at AnsibleFest Austin. With this version, Red Hat Satellite will now "be enhanced with a deeper integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation technology for an automation-centric approach to IT management".

Stratis 1.0 was released last week. After two years of development, "Stratis 1.0 has stabilized its on-disk metadata format and command-line interface, and is ready for more widespread testing and evaluation by potential users. Stratis is implemented as a daemon—stratisd—as well as a command-line configuration tool called stratis, and works with Linux kernel versions 4.14 and up".