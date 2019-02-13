Plasma v5.15 Released, NetBSD Switching to GCC v7, Django Announces Important Bug Fix, Xen Project Developer and Design Summit

by Petros Koutoupis
on February 13, 2019

The KDE project launched the first stable release of Plasma in 2019 with version 5.15. The release boasts improvements in usability, notifications, eye candy and more.

 

The NetBSD Unix distribution has finally taken the plunge and will be switching to GCC version 7. It will initially start with amd64 and arm64 architectures. Other architectures haven't been thoroughly tested yet but are likely to be officially supported soon.

 

Django, the Python driven web framework, announced bugfix version 2.0.13, addressing bug number 30177 where format_number() crashes when the number has over 200 digits .

 

This years Xen Project's Developer and Design Summit will be held in Chicago on July 9. To register or learn more, visit the summit's official webpage .

 

It seems as if the developers working hard to bring you Ubuntu for the desktop are entertaining the idea of enabling the ZFS file system as the root file system.

Petros Koutoupis, LJ Editor at Large, is currently a senior platform architect at IBM for its Cloud Object Storage division (formerly Cleversafe). He is also the creator and maintainer of the RapidDisk Project. Petros has worked in the data storage industry for well over a decade and has helped pioneer the many technologies unleashed in the wild today.

