The KDE project launched the first stable release of Plasma in 2019 with version 5.15. The release boasts improvements in usability, notifications, eye candy and more.

The NetBSD Unix distribution has finally taken the plunge and will be switching to GCC version 7. It will initially start with amd64 and arm64 architectures. Other architectures haven't been thoroughly tested yet but are likely to be officially supported soon.

Django, the Python driven web framework, announced bugfix version 2.0.13, addressing bug number 30177 where format_number() crashes when the number has over 200 digits .

This years Xen Project's Developer and Design Summit will be held in Chicago on July 9. To register or learn more, visit the summit's official webpage .

It seems as if the developers working hard to bring you Ubuntu for the desktop are entertaining the idea of enabling the ZFS file system as the root file system.