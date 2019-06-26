News briefs for June 26, 2019.

Konstantin Ryabitsev yesterday announced the launch of people.kernel.org to replace Google+ for kernel developers. people.kernel.org is "an ActivityPub-enabled federated platform powered by WriteFreely and hosted by very nice and accommodating folks at write.as." Initially the service is being rolled out to those listed in the kernel's MAINTAINERS file. See the about page for more information.

GitLab 12.0 was released yesterday. From the announcement: "GitLab 12.0 marks a key step in our journey to create an inclusive approach to DevSecOps, empowering "everyone to contribute". For the past year, we've been on an amazing journey, collaborating and creating a solution that brings teams together. There have been thousands of community contributions making GitLab more lovable. We believe everyone can contribute, and we've enabled cross-team collaboration, faster delivery of great code, and bringing together Dev, Ops, and Security."

TheoTown, the retro-themed city-building game, is now available on Steam for Linux. GamingOnLinux reports that "On Android at least, the game is very highly rated and I imagine a number of readers have played it there so now you can pick it up again on your Linux PC and continue building the city of your dreams. So far, the Steam user reviews are also giving it a good overall picture." You can find TheoTown on Steam.

Pulseway introduces its new File Transfer feature to the Pulseway Remote Desktop app. With File Transfer, "businesses can now send and receive files from both the source and destination endpoint". Go here for more details on Pulseway's File Transfer capabilities.

SUSE Manager 4 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4 are now available. The press release notes that these open-source infrastructure management solutions "help enterprise DevOps and IT operations teams reduce complexity and regain control of IT assets no matter where they are, increase efficiency while meeting security policies, and optimize operations via automation to reduce costs". Go here to learn more about SUSE Manager and here for more information on SUSE Manager for Retail.