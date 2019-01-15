News briefs for January 15, 2019.

Today is Fedora Test Day for kernel 4.20. To participate, you just need to be able to download the test materials (which include some large files) and read and follow directions. See the wiki page for more information on how to participate.

Netrunner yesterday announced the release of Netrunner 19.01 Blackbird. This desktop distro is based on Debian Testing, and updates with this version include KDE Plasma 5.14.3, KDE Frameworks 5.51, KDE Applications 18.08, Qt 5.11.3 and many more. It also sports a new look and feel called "Netrunner Black" among other changes. You can get the Netrunner 19.01 ISO from here.

Canonical yesterday released a security patch for the GNOME Bluetooth tools to address a security vulnerability with Ubuntu 18.04. Softpedia News reports that security researcher Chris Marchesi discovered the vulnerability in the BlueZ Linux Bluetooth stack, "which made it incorrectly handle disabling Bluetooth visibility, allowing a remote attacker to possibly pair to Bluetooth devices." All Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users should update immediately to the gnome-bluetooth 3.28.0-2ubuntu0.1 and libgnome-bluetooth13 3.28.0-2ubuntu0.1 packages from the official repos. See the wiki for detailed instructions.

Groboards has launched a new "tiny, Adafruit Feather form-factor 'Giant Board' SBC that runs Linux on Microchip's SiP implementation of its Cortex-A5-based SAMA5D SoC and offers 128MB RAM, micro-USB, microSD and I/O including ADC and PWM", Linux Gizmos reports. There's no pricing or availability information yet, but see the OSH Park blog and the Groboards site for specs and more info.

Linspire recently posted its development roadmap for Linspire and Freespire releases for 2019 and 2020. The Linspire CE 8.0 Office 365 Edition is planned for February 21, 2019, with Linspire Server on April 14, 2019. Freespire 4.5 is planned for May 5, 2019 and Freespire 5.0 is scheduled for November 15, 2019.