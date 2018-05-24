News briefs for May 24, 2018.

Parrot 4.0 is now available for download. Parrot is a "GNU/Linux distribution based on Debian Testing and designed with Security, Development and Privacy in mind. It includes a full portable laboratory for security and digital forensics experts, but it also includes all you need to develop your own software or protect your privacy while surfing the net." New features of this "milestone" version include netinstall images, Docker templates, Linux kernel 4.16 and several other bugfixes and changes. See the release notes for more information.

Historic Eudora email code has been open-sourced by the Computer History Museum, The Register reports: "it fell into neglect after Qualcomm stopped selling it in 2006, and a follow-up version was poorly received in 2007. Under this latest deal, Qualcomm is to donate all IP—copyright code, trademarks and domain names—over to the museum."

Mozilla began offering two-step authentication for Firefox this week. If you enable it, you'll need to use an additional security code to log in. Mozilla is using the authentication standard TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) to implement this feature. If you don't see a "Two-step authentication" panel in your Preferences, see this page for further instructions on how to enable it.

Kata Containers 1.0 was released this week. This first release "completes the merger of Intel's Clear Containers and Hyper's runV technologies, and delivers an OCI compatible runtime with seamless integration for container ecosystem technologies like Docker and Kubernetes." Visit the Kata Containers page for more info and links to the GitHub and install guide.