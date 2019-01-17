Oracle Releases First Critical Patch Update of 2019, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora to Drop MongoDB, The Linux Foundation Announces Its 2019 Event Lineup, Firefox Closing Its Test Pilot Program and GoDaddy to Support AdoptOpenJDK

by Jill Franklin
on January 17, 2019

News briefs for January 17, 2019.

Oracle released its first Critical Patch Update of the year this week, which addresses 284 vulnerabilities. eWeek reports that "Thirty-three of the vulnerabilities are identified as being critical with a Common Vulnerabilities Scoring System (CVSS) score of 9.0 or higher."

Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora are dropping MongoDB. ZDNet reports that the decision is due to MongoDB's new Server Side Public License (SSPL), which, according to Red Hat's Technical and Community Outreach Program Manager Tom Callaway, is "intentionally crafted to be aggressively discriminatory towards a specific class of users." ZDNet explains that "specific objection is that SSPL requires, if you offer services licensed under it, that you must open-source all programs that you use to make the software available as a service."

The Linux Foundation has announced its event schedule for 2019. New events for this year include include Cephalocon and gRPC Conf. See the full lineup here.

Firefox is closing its Test Pilot program and moving to a new model. From the announcement: "Migrating to a new model doesn't mean we're doing fewer experiments. In fact, we'll be doing even more! The innovation processes that led to products like Firefox Monitor are no longer the responsibility of a handful of individuals but rather the entire organization. Everyone is responsible for maintaining the Culture of Experimentation Firefox has developed through this process. These techniques and tools have become a part of our very DNA and identity. That is something to celebrate. As such, we won't be uninstalling any experiments you're using today, in fact, many of the Test Pilot experiments and features will find their way to Addons.Mozilla.Org, while others like Send and Lockbox will continue to take in more input from you as they evolve into stand alone products."

GoDaddy recently announced support for AdoptOpenJDK, which provides prebuilt open-source OpenJDK binaries. Charles Beadnall, GoDaddy CTO, says "GoDaddy supports an open access Internet because our 18 million customers depend on the open and equal nature of the Internet to compete with enterprises and corporations with more resources. With this sponsorship, we're proud to provide further support for open-source software and our community of entrepreneur customers."

